Model Amanda Ventrone Brings the Heat as Summer Comes to an End

Even Though Fall's Around the Corner

Keeps The Summer Hot in These Pics ...

Amanda Ventrone's hot as SoCal in the summer ... and, we've put together her best photos add a little spice to your day.

The model and influencer boasts almost 560K followers on Instagram ... and, she's always posting pics of her latest outfits -- swimsuits, crop tops, dresses and more!

Check her out in this all pink workout ensemble ... with a sports bra that's leaving little to the imagination.

Ventrone's also ready for any garden parties she may get invited to ... rocking the low-cut, light blue sundress here.

And, this crop top blouse will have fans running for a pool to cool themselves down!

Ventrone's got a close relationship with the brand Fashion Nova ... constantly showing off her figure in the best clothes they got.