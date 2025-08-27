Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum, Daughter Leni Sizzle in Gowns at Venice Film Festival

Heidi & Leni Klum Mother-Daughter Duo Scorches Venice Red Carpet

By TMZ Staff
Published
Heidi Klum and Daughter Match In Dazzling Dresses on Red Carpet
Getty

Supermodel icon Heidi Klum and her model-in-the-making daughter Leni Klum just turned the Festival di Venezia into a full-blown fashion fantasy ... and we’re not sure the red carpet will ever recover.

The dynamic duo stunned at the Venice International Film Festival -- one of the most glamorous film events in the world -- but tonight it felt more like a runway revival ... and the Klums directed all eyes toward their sister-like style.

082725_heidi_klum_leni_kal
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER 🥰
Getty

In a jaw-dropping mother-daughter moment ... Heidi and Leni stepped out in matching corset gowns, Heidi in light pink and Leni in black.

Leni -- proving the apple doesn’t fall far from the stunningly-styled tree -- mirrored her mom in a similar gown, but with slightly different features ... adding her own Gen Z fiery edge.

0827-Heidi-Leni-Klum-Venice-Film-Dresses-PRIMARY-3
Getty

The pair shared sweet smiles and easy laughs as they posed together, clearly enjoying the age-spanning attention -- Heidi's 52, Leni's 21 -- as much as the fabulous fashion.

And here's the kicker: The duo wasn't even there to promote a project ... but that didn’t stop them from completely stealing the show!

