Heidi Klum's Hottest Shots for Her 52nd Birthday

Published
Heidi Klum's seen a lot of acts on her time judging "America's Got Talent" ... but, if anyone tries to lay claim to taking hot pics as their talent, we'd argue Heidi's got 'em beat.

We've put together Klum's best snaps from over the years to commemorate her 52nd birthday ... and, we've gotta say, this German-American model spends a whole lotta time in a bikini.

heidi klum sub 1

Heidi's always ready to strip down to her swimsuit -- or even less, like she did here, opting for bunny ears, but against a top -- and, she's openly talked about her kids having to remind her to wear clothes when their friends would come over.

heidi klum sub 4

Heidi's way more than a pretty face, obviously ... she's a businesswoman, actress -- and, even a painter. She's taking some inspiration from the water in this cheeky snap.

122924_heidi_klum_kal DECEMBER 2024
Winter Heat

Klum also knows how to vacation too ... hiking, fishing -- and, even just hanging out in the snow while wearing nothing but a skimpy set of lingerie.

heidi klum sub 3

Anyhoo ... happy birthday, Heidi -- never stop posting!

