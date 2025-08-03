Heidi Klum Parties Hard With Husband Tom Kaulitz on Wedding Anniversary

Heidi Klum is celebrating a relationship milestone with husband Tom Kaulitz ... and they're partying hard.

The supermodel just posted videos and photos from her 6-year wedding anniversary celebration with the Tokio Hotel guitarist ... and there are bikinis, infinity pools, Champagne, gifts, kisses and club hopping ... oh, and some feet videos, for those of you who enjoy that sort of thing.

Heidi and Tom are somewhere in paradise celebrating their marriage ... and they look super happy.

They opened presents, sipped some Veuve Clicquot bubbly, made out in the pool then got ready and went to a day party.

Hard to believe Heidi is 52 ... she's still keeping up with 35-year-old Tom.

Heidi captioned her post ... "6 Years married today." She also said "I love you my Tom" in German.

The couple is actually celebrating the anniversary of their second wedding ... we broke the story, they got secretly married in Los Angeles in February 2019 before getting married again in August 2019 on a yacht in Italy.