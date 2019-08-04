Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Relax, Enjoy Each Other Day After Second Wedding

Backgrid

Heidi Klum did her second wedding with Tom Kaulitz right -- saying "I do" on the high Italian sea ... and then promptly hopping on another boat and catching grub the next day.

The supermodel got hitched (again) in Capri this weekend, where she was seen wearing a strapless white gown and veil aboard a yacht. Her hubby opted for a white tux himself. The second round of nuptials comes months after they got legally married in February.

TMZ broke the story ... secretly tied the knot a year after they met each other in 2018 to the day -- February 22. They'd gotten engaged this past December.

After Saturday's ceremony, the married couple and some friends hitched a boat ride Sunday to a nearby restaurant, where they stuffed their faces with Italian chow ... and a little bit of each other's faces too. Tom had his hair down under a cap, while Heidi had hers tied up in a bun. Each of them looked super relaxed as they kick off their honeymoon.

This is Heidi's third marriage -- she was married to Seal and Ric Pipino before -- and Tom's second. He doesn't have any kids, but Heidi's got four from her previous relationships.