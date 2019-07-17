Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Keepin' the Love Going on Italian Honeymoon

Backgrid

Joe Jonas and his bride, Sophie Turner, are still honeymooning under the Southern Italian sun -- and even though they're two weeks deep ... they're treating each day like it's their first.

The couple was spotted Sunday near the shores of the cliffside village of Positano -- and as they made their way down a set of stairs to board a boat ... Joe made sure to capture all the moments.

Sophie had his back too -- he was looking one way firing off shots of the coast, and she was keeping watch on the other side ... making sure he didn't miss anything. Teamwork makes the newlywed dream work!

Backgrid

Before their boat ride, Sophie and Joe enjoyed themselves a couple refreshing spritzers with some smooching in between. It's like they just left the altar!

The couple's been in Italy for at least 14 days now -- they got hitched in late June over in France ... and then jetted down to Italy to soak in some rays ... like just about every other famous traveler, it seems. The also-freshly-married Kat McPhee and David Foster were also honeymooning on a nearby yacht.