Baker Mayfield Releases Wedding Photos

Baker Mayfield and his new bride, Emily Wilkinson, just shared their wedding photos ... and it looks about as epic as you might imagine.

The Browns quarterback threw up a bunch of his favorite shots from the ceremony last week -- which went down in Malibu and featured a bunch of his teammates, including OBJ -- writing a sweet caption that read, "The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou."

Emily and Baker got engaged last summer after first being linked in January of 2018. They were spotted out in public at a couple Clippers games together, nearly back-to-back.

The couple is enjoying their honeymoon right now at an undisclosed location. Where it is ... it looks nice as hell. It also looks like BM is getting his work in ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

As for Emily, she described the wedding as a "DREAM COME TRUE," saying she was surrounded by her best friends and family as she married her soul mate. She went on to write, "Everything was perfect, and better than I ever dreamt it would be. Thank you for everyone who made the trek to watch me and Baker tie the knot... we love you all! ••• pics of Baker and I, and the dress are coming, I promise!"

