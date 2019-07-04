Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share Wedding Photos

TMZ/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clearly pulled out all the stops for their second round of nuptials, and it was the polar opposite of an Elvis wedding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sophie and Joe shared this pic of them walking down the aisle last Saturday at the French estate, Chateau de Tourreau. It was super glam, and lots of folks were on hand to cheer them on, including Nick and Priyanka, Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sophie looked frickin' amazing ... no surprise, but still, amazing.

It was a far cry from their first and official wedding in May, right after the Billboard Music Awards, where they beelined it down the strip to a small chapel where an Elvis impersonator did the honors as they exchanged Ring Pops and Dan + Shay serenaded them.

Play video content

They needed to tie the knot in the U.S., but the real ceremony went down at the chateau.

They left France for a honeymoon and jumped on a yacht in Capri. They had lots of company ... Katharine McPhee, who's on her honeymoon with David Foster, said on social media that Joe and Sophie were 2 yachts over from them. Fancy schmancy.