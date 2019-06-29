Joe Jonas Arrives Dressed for French Wedding with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is a stud in his duds for his wedding day -- and he went all black for round 2.

The middle Jonas Bro was suited and booted Saturday ahead of his second ceremony with his wife, Sophie Turner, at a sweet French estate they booked for the event -- it's called Château de Tourreau, and it is NIIIICE. As for attire, JJ opted for a black-on-black tuxedo ... and we gotta say, ya boy was looking real sharp for his nuptials.

Of course, Joe's family were all there -- Nick and Priyanka, as well as Kevin and his wife, Danielle, all took photos with the groom-to-be. Mama and Papa Jonas got in on the photo ops too ... it was a full-blown family affair -- and everyone's dressed to the nines.

As we reported ... Joe and Sophie had themselves a red wedding rehearsal earlier this week -- this coming just nearly two months after they tied the knot on a whim in Vegas.

No sign of the bride yet, but if Joe's vibes are any indication ... she must've stunned walking down the aisle. It's already past 10 PM in France, and the couple has reportedly exchanged vows ... but photos of the actual wedding (and Sophie) have yet to surface.