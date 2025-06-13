Heidi Klum Shows Off Green Thumb, Hot Bod While Gardening in Bikini
Heidi Klum decided to turn up the heat while rockin' a little gold bikini ... all the while having some fun as she showed off her green thumb.
Heidi was making fans' eyes pop out of their heads when she posted a sizzling short vid to her IG Story while dancing around with a hose in her garden.
And she wasn't alone ... the supermodel and TV personality was joined by her cute little dog ... who seemed to be having just as good a time as mom!
On closer inspection ... she first posted the reel saying it was an ad, and then reshared the silly, sex vid on her Story.
Let's just say ... if she was trying to get some attention for the biz ... it worked!