Heidi Klum Shows Off Green Thumb, Hot Bod While Gardening in Bikini

Play video content

Heidi Klum decided to turn up the heat while rockin' a little gold bikini ... all the while having some fun as she showed off her green thumb.

Heidi was making fans' eyes pop out of their heads when she posted a sizzling short vid to her IG Story while dancing around with a hose in her garden.

And she wasn't alone ... the supermodel and TV personality was joined by her cute little dog ... who seemed to be having just as good a time as mom!

On closer inspection ... she first posted the reel saying it was an ad, and then reshared the silly, sex vid on her Story.