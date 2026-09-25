Caleb Flynn Trial: Day 6 At Court Begins, Watch Live

"American Idol" alum Caleb Flynn's murder trial is entering its 6th day after prosecutors charged him with killing his wife ... and we're streaming it live.

The case so far has been full of bombshells, including emotional testimony from Caleb's mistress, Alleigha Botner, who read their dark text messages aloud in court.

In one text, Alleigha wrote that she wanted to kill Ashley Flynn, and Caleb replied ... "That makes two of us."

The night before Ashley's alleged murder ... Caleb texted Alleigha ... "Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I'll never forget."

Well, it was a unique ending today in Caleb Flynn's trial. Two AI-generated songs Flynn wrote for his mistress were played in the courtroom. Flynn wrote the lyrics, AI composed the songs and the voice. Many in the gallery had a hard time keeping a straight face pic.twitter.com/j7WNtm9vTS @NateNewsNow

A.I.-generated songs that Caleb wrote for Alleigha were also played out loud in court ... and multiple members of the gallery could not hide their distaste for some of the lyrics.

As you may know ... Caleb has been accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head twice before staging the crime scene to look like a burglary.