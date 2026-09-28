Presley Gerber Death: Sober House Knew He Was High But Still Allowed Him In

Sober House Knew He Was High, But Still Let Him In

Presley Gerber was high before entering the sober house where he died, and the facility knew he was under the influence but still let him in ... sources tell TMZ.

Multiple sources, one with direct knowledge, tell TMZ ... the afternoon before Presley's death, a member of his sober team called Resolutions Living saying they wanted to take Presley to the facility's sober house, but wanted to know if the staff would take him, because he was "high."

The staff responded ... bring him in.

As TMZ previously reported, Pressley arrived shortly after 6 PM while under the influence of a substance.

We're told he was acting erratically and making troubling comments about why he had gotten high.

Nick Mathews, the owner of a drug and treatment center, tells TMZ ... "As a cardinal rule, a sober living facility that is not licensed and is ill-equipped to handle a detoxing patient should not take any client who is using."

As we also reported, people close to Pressley say a doctor was providing him with ketamine, despite knowing he was a drug addict.

We reached out to the owner of Resolutions Living, but did not hear back.