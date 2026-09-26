Kaia Gerber Seen at Hollywood Hills Home After Brother Presley's Death Certificate Released

Kaia Gerber is leaning on her friends for support after her late brother Presley Gerber's death certificate was released ... as a new pic shows her hanging out with a pal.

In the photo ... Kaia and a friend -- who were both wearing sunglasses -- can be seen arriving together at her Hollywood Hills home Friday.

We reported earlier ... Kaia's dad Rande Gerber was seen showing up to Presley's Los Angeles home after news broke that Presley had been cremated.

Kaia's pals have been continuously showing up for the actress.

After the model's cat Tony went missing earlier this week, her friends Jake Shane, Lewis Pullman and Carissa Gallo canvassed the area of the lost pet.

And it seems their efforts paid off ... as we reported that her cat was delivered to Kaia safe and sound thanks to the missing cat flyers.

Presley -- who was discovered dead inside his room after a suspected overdose at a sober living facility in Santa Monica -- was only 27.