Ella Langley Rejects Fan Who Asked Her Out With Deadpan Reply

Rejects Fan Who Asked Her Out

Ella Langley is speaking out after a fan asked her out on the spot ... before she gave a pretty devastating -- and hilarious -- reply.

The viral moment was captured on TikTok ... with TikTok user Tiki shooting his shot by shouting at the "Choosin' Texas" singer through a fence ... which admittedly is not the most romantic gesture.

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He asked ... "Ella, how many likes to take you on a date?"

Ella then responded ... or more like it, clapped back ... "Not enough in the world."

Quoting Wayne Gretzky ... or Michael Scott if you're a fan of "The Office" ... Tiki then told the camera ... "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

Sounding off in the comments, Ella addressed her deadpan reply.

She wrote ... "It was meant to come off as dark humor. You said that and it got quiet and I got nervous."

Besides, Tiki didn't stand a chance anyway ... because Ella is off the market!