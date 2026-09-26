Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ella Langley Rejects Fan Who Asked Her Out With Deadpan Reply

Ella Langley Rejects Fan Who Asked Her Out Absolutely Not!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ella-Langley-getty-1

Ella Langley is speaking out after a fan asked her out on the spot ... before she gave a pretty devastating -- and hilarious -- reply.

The viral moment was captured on TikTok ... with TikTok user Tiki shooting his shot by shouting at the "Choosin' Texas" singer through a fence ... which admittedly is not the most romantic gesture.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He asked ... "Ella, how many likes to take you on a date?"

Ella then responded ... or more like it, clapped back ... "Not enough in the world."

Quoting Wayne Gretzky ... or Michael Scott if you're a fan of "The Office" ... Tiki then told the camera ... "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

Sounding off in the comments, Ella addressed her deadpan reply.

sub-ella-langley-getty-1
Getty

She wrote ... "It was meant to come off as dark humor. You said that and it got quiet and I got nervous."

Besides, Tiki didn't stand a chance anyway ... because Ella is off the market!

tucker-wetmore-sub-getty-1
Getty

Sources previously told us ... Ella and Tucker Wetmore -- who met through mutual friends and the music industry -- have been an item for quite some time.

Related articles