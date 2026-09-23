Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore Dating, Seen Out in Nashville

Play video content Video: Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore Couple Up in Nashville BACKGRID

Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore are officially an item ... TMZ has learned the country stars have been dating for quite some time and are enjoying their time together.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the "Choosin' Texas" singer and Tucker met through the music industry and mutual friends, and their relationship has been going on well before they were spotted together Tuesday night in Nashville.

The couple stepped out to celebrate a huge milestone for Ella ... after "Choosin' Texas" notched its 23rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the all-time record previously held by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The country music duo was seen leaving the NSAI Awards to celebrate her winning "Song of the Year" with friends and artists during the 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night. Ella was spotted waving to fans before slipping away in a car with her man right by her side.

And for all the people who've been fawning over Ella lately ... tough luck. Tucker's apparently been way ahead of the crowd.

The singer-songwriter was right by Ella's side during the outing as she celebrated the biggest chart moment of her career.

"Choosin' Texas" debuted on the Hot 100 in November 2025, became Ella's first top 10 in January, and later climbed to No. 1.