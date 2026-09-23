Carrot Top: Judge Threatens Jail Time In Comedian's Fight With Ex-Pal Over Alleged Explicit Tape

Carrot Top's battle with his former friend, Brian Evans, turned ugly in court ... with the judge threatening jail time at a recent hearing ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the transcript for the hearing that went down in a Florida court on September 22 ... as Carrot and Brian fight over an alleged sexually explicit tape of the comedian.

Carrot Top claims Brian is using the alleged footage to extort money. Brian denies the claims and says he doesn't even possess the video in question.

At the hearing, Carrot's lawyers asked the court to stop Brian from being allowed to file future motions in the case without the court's approval ... claiming Brian files docs with salacious accusations that get picked up by the media.

The comedian's lawyer insists that these filings do real harm, citing Carrot's attempted suicide just days after a recent hearing in the matter. The comedian's lawyer told the judge, "there's a human being on the other side of this" and argued the issue was urgent.

Brian opposed the request to stop him from filing motions ... claiming Carrot's team is attempting to silence him.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

He said, "They can't blame me because he's taking pills. He was doing that long before any of this happened." Brian claimed the idea that he's extorting Carrot is nonsense, insisting the other side is just trying to stop other people from coming forward.

The judge said the allegations of the sex tape are not relevant to the main issue right now in the case and wants to keep the filings focused on the legal issue of whether the case should be moved to arbitration and out of public court.

At the hearing, the judge also warned that he would incarcerate any party if they violate the court order, reminding the parties the court has more power than just issuing monetary sanctions.

The judge said, "I'll sign a pickup order in a nanosecond. And whoever is violating my orders is going to get picked up, and they're going to be in jail, and guess what? They're not going to be able to violate my order from jail."

The judge didn't opine on whether Carrot's lawyer calling the comedian's suicide attempt the "biggest story in the country" was true, but did note that it made sense to make the whole case file sealed from the public in light of the sensitive issues.

The court did not prohibit Brian from filing future motions but did say the case filings going forward would be kept confidential.