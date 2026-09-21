Carrot Top: Read Alleged $2 Million Demand Comedian Received Days Before Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top was handed a $2 million demand just days before his attempted suicide ... and within hours, his lawyer was telling the court the comedian was being extorted ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a pair of emails laying out the heated legal battle that unfolded last Monday -- four days before Carrot Top was hospitalized.

In the first message, Brian Evans -- whom Carrot Top's team has accused of extortion -- proposed a $2 million deal to end the legal fight involving himself, Carrot Top -- real name Scott Thompson -- and several others.

Evans said everyone would drop their claims and keep the deal private ... and he even gave Carrot Top's team until Wednesday afternoon to accept.

Hours later, Carrot Top's attorney emailed an assistant for Florida Judge Shari Africk Olefson, accusing Evans of waging a "campaign of extortion." The attorney claimed Evans was demanding millions or else he would file "false, malicious and incendiary materials" in the court record for the press to pick up.

He asked the court for immediate emergency relief, accusing Evans of using "extortion and blackmail" to malign Carrot Top.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

Brian adamantly denies all claims of wrongdoing. He previously told TMZ ... "I never threatened - ever - to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement. … The video they are discussing - as I made very clear - was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."

We reached out to Brian for comment on the letter, he told TMZ, "You’re talking about a global settlement that was to resolve all cases, including cases that were raised post-settlement."

"Do you not see what they are doing? ... They are taking Rule 408 settlement communications and trying to annihilate my character to deflect from their own behavior," Brian said.

He continued, "This is nothing more than them attempting damage control from their conduct, as is often the case when people are accused of what they have been. Scott is not a victim. Even Weinstein's victims were being called extortionists because that’s their only defense, and Thompson to this very day has never filed an answer to the complaint."

Brian ended, "It’s one-sided and orchestrated to just make him look like the victim while discrediting the actual ones."

TMZ broke the story ... Carrot Top was hospitalized last Friday after an attempted suicide, which we learned was from a suspected overdose from prescription drugs.