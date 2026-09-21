Carrot Top Seen In Good Spirits at Vegas Bar Before Suicide Attempt

Out With Women In Vegas Hours Before Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top appeared to be in good spirits at a Las Vegas event just hours before he attempted suicide ... TMZ has learned.

A witness tells TMZ ... the comedian and longtime Vegas performer attended the soft launch of Finney's Crafthouse around 2 PM Friday, where he was seen at the bar with two women.

We're told Carrot Top was drinking what appeared to be white wine but did not seem intoxicated. One witness says he appeared normal and upbeat while chatting with the women before seemingly leaving with them.

Other witnesses tell TMZ ... Carrot Top slumped over the bar at one point and acted somewhat erratically. It's unclear whether he was experiencing a medical issue.

Carrot Top's rep previously told TMZ ... the 61-year-old remains hospitalized but is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve. We're told he's been joking with medical staff and reading messages from fans.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

The update comes as singer Brian Evans pushes back against claims made by Carrot Top's legal team. Evans tells TMZ ... he never threatened to post a sexually explicit video of Carrot Top in exchange for money and says the recording referenced in the lawsuit was deleted long ago under a previous settlement.

Evans previously told us he was sorry Carrot Top "apparently did something to hurt himself," but added ... "Finally, it's not my fault ... that Scott did what he did."

As we reported ... Carrot Top's attorney claims Evans threatened to enter the alleged recording into a court docket unless the comedian's team paid $500K.

Carrot Top's Friday, Saturday, and Monday night shows at the Luxor have been canceled as he recovers.