Carrot Top's Monday Night Show Canceled Amid Hospitalization

Carrot Top's Monday night show at the Luxor Casino has officially been canceled ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the show tell us ... the decision was made as the 61-year-old remains hospitalized following his suicide attempt.

We reported earlier ... the comedian's Saturday show was also called off as he receives ongoing care.

As you know ... CT was taken to a local Las Vegas hospital Friday after attempting suicide.

As of now, the prop comic's next show at the casino is set for Wednesday night.

Time will tell if that will be called off as well ... we'll keep you posted as we find out more about his condition.