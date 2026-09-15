Cheerleader Mom Murder-Suicide: 11-Year-Old Addi Was Full of Drugs When Killed

The girl who authorities say was killed by her mother in a hotel room at a cheerleading competition had numerous drugs in her system before the apparent murder-suicide ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the Clark County Medical Examiner report for 11-year-old Addi Smith, who was allegedly killed by her mom, Tawnia McGeehan, inside their Vegas hotel room in February 2026 ... and it says Addi had a smorgasbord of substances in her system.

The medical report said Addi was found in her pajamas with a pillow covering her face. Officers believed Addi was "very medicated" before being shot by her mom. The report notes a suicide note was found at the scene.

The coroner found several drugs in the girl's blood, including quetiapine (an antipsychotic used to treat depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder), diphenhydramine (the active ingredient in Benadryl), and Lorazepam (a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and insomnia).

The pair were in town for a cheer competition, but cops were called for a welfare check after Addi's dad had not heard from her in a while.

As TMZ first reported, officers found a note outside the door warning them to call 911 due to "two dead bodies" being inside the room.

The report also noted weed gummies and a ton of prescription drug bottles in Tawnia's name around the room. A Ruger handgun was also found in the room.

The official cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head for both Tawnia and Addi.

Tawnia also had several drugs in her system when she died.