Father of Slain Cheerleader Called for Welfare Check Before Bodies Found

The father of Utah cheerleader Addi Smith called in a welfare check to Vegas cops after not being able to reach his daughter ... hours before authorities discovered her and her mother's bodies, TMZ has learned.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ ... Addi's father, Bradley Smith, called the cops to check on his 11-year-old daughter and ex-wife, Tawnia McGeehan, at the Rio Hotel & Casino February 15 after he hadn't heard from Addi in a while.

Once arriving at the scene, officers initially knocked on the door of the hotel room and called into the room several times without success. When they called Bradley back to see if he thought Addi could be in danger, Bradley told them he didn't believe that was the case and that she "should be safe with her mom," according to the report.

Then, police say officers left ... but hotel security continued their search. After friends and coaches alerted security that Tawnia and Addi never showed up for the cheerleading competition they were in town for, security made entry into their room and discovered their bodies lying lifeless on the bed.

As we reported ... police believe Tawnia shot Addi late Saturday, February 14, while they were in Vegas for a cheerleading competition, with what appeared to be a suicide note left behind.

Tawnia and Bradley were awarded joint legal and physical custody of Addi with one week on and one week off in 2024 after a lengthy custody battle.