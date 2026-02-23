Nick Reiner's Brother and Sister Distance Themselves from Murder Defense

Nick Reiner is on his own as he faces murder charges ... because TMZ has learned his siblings are no longer footing the bill for his defense.

Sources connected to Romy and Jake Reiner with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Nick's brother and sister have no plan to pay for a private criminal defense lawyer.

As we reported, Romy and Jake hired prominent criminal defense lawyer Alan Jackson shortly after the murders, but Jackson withdrew from the case because of an undisclosed disagreement.

A public defender was appointed last month, but at the time it seemed like a stopgap until another private lawyer could be hired. But on Monday, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene was back in court, pleading her client not guilty.

One source told TMZ, the way Jake and Romy see it ... "Nick's defense is Nick's defense. They're not involved." We're told there's no plan to bring in a private lawyer, and Jake and Romy will no longer foot the bill.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman held a news conference after Monday's arraignment, saying the death penalty is still on the table. Hochman has been generally open to considering family's wishes in making major decisions ... despite going against the family in the Menendez parole hearing. We did not get an answer on whether Romy and Jake will weigh in on their wishes. Interestingly, Rob Reiner was vehemently opposed to the death penalty.