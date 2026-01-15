Nick Reiner Placed Into Mental Health Conservatorship in 2020

Nick Reiner was placed into a mental health conservatorship for one year, which may have resulted from an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization ... according to The New York Times.

NYC's newspaper of record published its findings Thursday ... citing Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary who was Nick's appointed conservator, and a clerk for the Los Angeles County Superior Court. However, they did not provide any details beyond confirming Nick was in the conservatorship.

Reiner was placed in an LPS conservatorship -- a type of conservatorship initiated by a doctor which usually follows an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization -- sometime in 2020. This is a different kind of conservatorship than stars like Britney Spears have been placed under in the past.

An LPS (Lanterman-Petris-Short) conservatorship typically lasts one year, but the conservator is allowed to file for a renewal. It's unclear why Nick's conservatorship wasn't renewed after the initial one-year term. It ended in 2021, according to the NYT, citing the clerk.

We broke the story ... Nick, now 32 years old, had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder -- a mental illness with symptoms that include delusions, hallucinations, mania, and severe depression -- before the murders.

Meds he was taking in the months leading up to the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were effective ... but also led to weight gain, our sources say.

Play video content TMZ Studios