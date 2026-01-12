'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Puts Lawyer Hat On To Weigh In On Nick Reiner Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks -- who is also a lawyer -- put her legal analyst hat on for us ... weighing in on just what is going on in Nick Reiner's murder trial in Los Angeles.

Remember ... Nick's high-powered attorney, Alan Jackson, dropped out and is being replaced by public defender Kimberly Greene.

So far, Jackson's withdrawal hasn't been fully explained, but Phaedra offered a plausible explanation when we caught her at LAX Friday.

Phaedra pointed out ... "It's unfortunate that he has to get a public defender, but obviously more than likely the trust was covering his legal fees, so I don't know if there's a conflict of interest for the victims to pay for the alleged assailant's defense."

While Greene comes with 19 years of experience, public defenders tend to be overloaded with cases, potentially putting her at a disadvantage.

As you know ... Nick is charged with two counts of felony murder for allegedly stabbing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, to death ... and he could face the death penalty.

With Jackson out, the deck may be stacked against Greene and Nick, but Phaedra said Nick still deserves a fair trial.

Phaedra told us, "[Greene] is gonna have to read night and day, get her witnesses lined up and try to the best job she can."

According to Phaedra, "It's going to depend on the experts. A case is only as good as its facts."