Nick Reiner May Have Been on Meth When He Killed His Parents, '2 Angry Men' Podcast

Nick Reiner Murders May Have Been A Meth Rage
Nick Reiner's murderous rampage that resulted in the horrific death of his parents may have been fueled by more than mental illness -- meth may have played a big factor.
We sent a camera to Exposition Park near downtown L.A. -- where Nick was arrested -- to ask people about the drug culture in the area, and whether they ever saw Nick there.
One of the people we spoke with -- featured on the most recent episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast -- said flatly ... Exposition Park is a drug den where users can get anything they want, including meth. He also said Nick looked familiar.
The murders were shockingly brutal -- even to the Medical Examiner's staff as well as law enforcement. Rob and Michele Reiner were butchered -- it was carnage.
Harvey and Mark Geragos go through the markings of a meth murder, with the help of Dr. Drew, who also believes the brutality signals Nick was on a drug like meth.
Geragos says he has recon from the jail where Nick is being housed ... he's almost childlike and doesn't have a clue why he's there.
TMZ broke the story ... Nick had been stable on a drug cocktail for his schizoaffective disorder until a month before the murders, when he complained to doctors the meds had made him gain weight. The doctors changed his meds and he spiraled out of control.
