Cheerleader Mother-Daughter Murder-Suicide: Weed Gummies, Prescription Bottles Found at Scene

Tawnia McGeehan, who allegedly killed her daughter Addi Smith in a murder-suicide while in Vegas for a cheer competition, had several medications in her system at the time she took her and her daughter’s lives, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the Clark County Medical Examiner report for Tawnia and Addi’s deaths. The document listed the causes of their deaths as gunshot wounds to the head.

The report said Tawnia’s ex-husband called cops for a welfare check after failing to get ahold of the two in February 2026.

Staff at the Rio Hotel went to the room to find a note outside the room warning, “Call 911 before walking in. Two dead bodies and one is an 11-year-old.”

The hotel staff found Tawnia and Addi in a bed. The cops arrived and found two suicide notes inside the room … one that said Addi had been “heavily medicated” beforehand.

The officers found multiple prescription bottles in the room for Tawnia and an open package of THC cannabis gummies and bottles of over-the-counter sleep aids. They also found what appeared to be broken and mostly empty gabapentin capsules and a clear cup containing white residue near the trash can.

Per the report, officers found cartridge casings on the floor and a Ruger handgun. The report said Tawnia tested positive for medicines that are used for depression, insomnia, and anxiety.