Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya Ordered to Pay 8-Figure Sum Over 2020 Stabbing

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather, was ordered to pay the woman she stabbed in a fight over NBA YoungBoy more than $50 million in damages ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Texas judge awarded Lapattra Jacobs a whopping $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in exemplary damages, which are similar to punitive damages.

The breakdown was listed as past damages of over $8 million for past medical expenses, pain and suffering, physical impairment, loss of earning capacity, and disfigurement ... and another $32 million for future damages in these categories.

On top of this, the court tacked on another $10 million in exemplary damages after finding Mayweather's conduct involved "an extreme degree of risk" and "constituted aggravated assault involving the use of a deadly weapon."

Lapattra initially sued NBA Youngboy, but her claims against him did not make it to trial.

As TMZ first reported, YaYa was arrested in 2020 after cops said she attacked Lapattra with 2 knives. Lapattra was found on the floor before being rushed to the hospital.

NBA YoungBoy was at home at the time of the stabbing. Yaya eventually pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years' probation.

Lapattra filed a civil suit over the incident, accusing Yaya of causing her severe harm … including permanent loss of function in her arm.