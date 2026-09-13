Floyd Mayweather Plays Pickup Basketball At 4 AM In Las Vegas

Play video content Video: Floyd Mayweather Plays Pickup Basketball At 4AM In Las Vegas TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather's middle-of-the-night workout ways haven't changed after retirement ... he's just winging jumpshots instead of punches!

The 50-0 boxing legend pulled up to The Gem of Las Vegas -- a 24-hour indoor basketball spot -- in Sin City around 2 AM... to hoop with the fellas, and TMZ Sports has video of the pickup games.

Mayweather, 49, looked good on the court ... scoring a couple buckets in the paint!

Floyd and the guys played for hours ... ending sometime around 5 AM, and we're told everyone had a blast playing with the boxing legend.

Of course, Money's a big-time basketball fan who is routinely seen sitting courtside at some of the biggest NBA games.

He's also hooped in a bunch of celeb games over the years, and he almost always held his own on the hardwood with the other stars (that Bone Collector crossover wasn't fair!).