Floyd Mayweather Plays Pickup Basketball At 4 AM In Las Vegas
Floyd Mayweather 4 AM Hoops Sesh ... Pickup Basketball In Vegas
Floyd Mayweather's middle-of-the-night workout ways haven't changed after retirement ... he's just winging jumpshots instead of punches!
The 50-0 boxing legend pulled up to The Gem of Las Vegas -- a 24-hour indoor basketball spot -- in Sin City around 2 AM... to hoop with the fellas, and TMZ Sports has video of the pickup games.
Mayweather, 49, looked good on the court ... scoring a couple buckets in the paint!
Floyd and the guys played for hours ... ending sometime around 5 AM, and we're told everyone had a blast playing with the boxing legend.
Of course, Money's a big-time basketball fan who is routinely seen sitting courtside at some of the biggest NBA games.
He's also hooped in a bunch of celeb games over the years, and he almost always held his own on the hardwood with the other stars (that Bone Collector crossover wasn't fair!).
Despite not boxing professionally anymore, Floyd's still in fighting shape ... and that's clear from the video.