Floyd Mayweather Sued By Promoters Over Tyson, Pacquiao Fights

Floyd Mayweather is being sued by a boxing promoter who claims they paid the legendary pugilist $4.65 million in advance money for mega fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao ... only for Floyd to walk away from the deals.

According to the explosive lawsuit filed Thursday in New York and obtained by TMZ Sports, CSI Entertainment claims they paid millions for exclusive rights for two major Mayweather bouts.

The first, they say, was for an exhibition fight vs. Iron Mike ... followed by a rematch with Manny, where Floyd would be risking his unblemished 50-0 undefeated record.

CSI claims they made $4.5 million in combined payments to Mayweather's management company, Frist Apex Ventures, to get the exclusive rights to the events ... and says Floyd personally signed off on the deal.

FWIW, Mayweather is currently suing Frist Apex Ventures (along with his former manager) for $175 million, alleging fraud.

CSI says Floyd wasted no time turning on them, claiming the day after they paid him a separate $150K advance, he announced he was fighting Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis instead of Tyson ... with a different promoter.

They also claim Mayweather secretly signed a separate deal with another company to stream the fight with Pacquiao on Netflix from the Sphere in Las Vegas.



CSI says they already invested significant time and resources promoting both fights, and that losing the rights would cause them irreparable harm.



In addition to seeking damages or at least getting their money back, the promoters are also asking the court to stop Floyd from fighting Zambidis next week and to prevent the Netflix event from going in violation of their exclusive deal.

