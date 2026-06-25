Floyd Mayweather vs. Zambidis Fight In Greece Called Off After $4.65M Lawsuit

Floyd Mayweather's return to the boxing ring will have to wait 'cause Saturday's bout against Mike Zambidis has been canceled after an events company sued the legendary pugilist, claiming he took a multi-million dollar advance, and then ghosted them.

Mayweather vs. Zambidis, a Greek kickboxer, was just hours from going down in Athens when Floyd's attorney informed the court they were pressing pause on the event over litigation in the States.

It all goes back to a story that TMZ Sports broke last week.

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CSI Entertainment, a company that puts on big events, sued Floyd in New York, claiming they inked a deal with the 50-0 fighter for the exclusive rights to fights with Mike Tyson and then Manny Pacquiao.

The event planners claim they paid him $4.65 Million, only for Mayweather to blow them off, and instead announce the scrap with Zambidis.

CSI, in addition to asking for their money back, also asked the judge for an injunction that would stop Saturday's event from happening.

"Because Plaintiffs' Motion remains pending without a ruling, the Mayweather-Zambidis event will no longer proceed in Athens, Greece as planned on Saturday evening," Floyd's attorney, Melissa Glass, informed the court.

The attorney went on to explain that the legal threats "have effectively stopped any promotion or distribution plans for the event and halted ticket sales."

Despite the event called off at the eleventh hour, event organizers sound confident it'll happen in the near future.

When announcing that Zambidis' fight with Floyd Mayweather is rescheduled to a new date, they said "Some battles are worth waiting a little longer to get their story right."