NFL Star Josh Jacobs Pleads No Contest In Battery Case

Josh Jacobs is resolving the criminal charges in his battery case ... pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged violent altercation with his girlfriend.

The Green Bay Packers star appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom Thursday and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

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Jacobs was ordered to have no contact with the woman, attend counseling and pay her restitution ... and he was slapped with a $1,000 fine on the battery charge. His attorney told the court Jacobs has already voluntarily started counseling.

"I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility," Jacobs said in a brief statement during the hearing.

His attorneys also issued a statement following the hearing, saying Jacobs had "accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter" ... while highlighting his extensive charity work throughout his NFL career.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Jacobs was arrested in May after cops responded to an alleged disturbance at his Wisconsin home. His girlfriend told police their argument started after she went through his phone and discovered he had been talking to other women.

She accused Jacobs of grabbing her during a struggle and later throwing her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. Prosecutors ultimately charged him in August with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

The NFL then placed Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, preventing him from practicing or playing while allowing him to continue getting paid.