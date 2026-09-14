Play video content Video: Shailene Woodley Laughs Off Aaron Rodgers' Comments About Their Romance BACKGRID

Shailene Woodley isn't touching Aaron Rodgers' wild claims about their busted engagement with a 10-foot pole ... but her face might be doing some talking.

The actress was spotted Sunday night for a pre-Emmys fundraiser in West Hollywood, where she was asked about the NFL star spilling major tea on their relationship during Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Said Shailene Woodley Wanted to Sleep With Another Guy After Engagement Not Just Football With Cam Heyward

Shailene didn't offer up a rebuttal ... instead, she laughed, flashed a pretty telling smile, and kept it moving.

Aaron certainly had plenty to say ... the Steelers quarterback claimed that just days after he proposed to Shailene, she told him, "Before we get married, I gotta go f*** this guy."

He also pushed back on her version of their breakup, saying she had already taken off her engagement ring by March 2021 and later reconciliation attempts went nowhere.

Aaron said there wasn't even a relationship left by 2022 to officially end ... and accused his exes of helping fuel narratives about him he says aren't true.

Shailene's friends are alarmed he's suddenly airing out their old relationship ... especially because the former couple allegedly hasn't spoken in more than two years and Aaron's now married.