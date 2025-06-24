Aaron Rodgers Rants Over Inquires Into His Marriage, 'F***ing Ridiculous & Embarrassing'

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Those hoping to hear more about Aaron Rodgers' wife can stop holding their breath ... the quarterback just made it crystal clear he's going to keep his relationship private.

The new Steelers star finally addressed his recent marriage on Tuesday's "The Pat McAfee Show" ... and as he was talking about the matter, his frustration with those prying into the minutia of it was palpable.

Rodgers ranted for several minutes about how pissed he was with the way people have been obsessed with trying to find out more about his forever partner.

"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f***ing ridiculous and embarrassing," he said.

He implored people to stop hitting up his family members he doesn't talk to -- insisting "they wouldn't know any information about me." He added that his wife is "somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye."

She, he said, "didn't sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn't want to be a part of it."

Rodgers indicated his prior relationship with Shailene Woodley has contributed to his stance -- as he told McAfee, "I had a public relationship. How did that work out?"

The 41-year-old acknowledged there could be a time in the future where she steps into the limelight, but "if and when she wants to be out and there's a picture, she'll choose that."

"And she deserves a right to that," he said.

During the chat with McAfee, Rodgers also revealed this season with Pittsburgh will almost certainly be his last in the NFL ... and he promised that once he formally hangs up his spikes -- he and his wife will fade as far away from bright lights as possible.