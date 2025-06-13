Aaron Rodgers Puts Wedding Ring On Display In Return To California

While Aaron Rodgers' forever partner still remains a mystery, one thing about his relationship is clear ... he loves showing off his wedding ring.

The new Steelers quarterback returned to California on Thursday from his Pittsburgh workouts ... and he wasn't shy about flashing his shiny, new, black band.

Play video content 6/10/25 Pittsburgh Steelers

As photogs snapped pics of him leaving LAX in Los Angeles, he kept his left hand in clear view of the camera lenses.

Rodgers didn't address the paps on his way out of the airport ... leaving everyone, once again, wondering who exactly he tied the knot with.

All Rodgers has specified publicly about his recent love life is he got married "a couple months" ago. He did, too, reveal to Pat McAfee in December 2024 that he was dating a "Brittani," but it's unknown if that woman is now his wife.

The Daily Mail reported this week even his own brother, Jordan Rodgers, doesn't have much of a clue about who Aaron said his "I dos" with.