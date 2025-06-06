Aaron Rodgers Is 'A Good Fit' With Mike Tomlin, Ex-Steelers QB Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin are two huge personalities, but Charlie Batch isn't worried about how they'll coexist in Pittsburgh -- the ex-Steelers QB tells TMZ Sports he believes the guys are actually a great match for one another.

Rodgers, of course, agreed on Thursday to join Tomlin's Steelers squad for 2025-26 ... and when Batch sat down with us on Friday to break down the move -- he made it clear, he likes it.

In fact, he told us he's been anticipating the signing for months ... calling it "the worst-kept secret ever."

As for how a Rodgers and Tomlin cocktail will go down -- Batch didn't seem worried about their mixing at all ... explaining he thinks it's "a good fit."

He reminded us Tomlin has dealt with aging Hall of Fame quarterbacks before -- noting the head coach managed Ben Roethlisberger well in his final years.

Batch said, too, that while there are some holes on the Steelers' roster still ... adding Rodgers means he's expecting the team to now compete for a deep run in the playoffs.

"There's going to be a sense of urgency here," the former signal-caller said. "Ultimately, when you are playing in Pittsburgh, the goal is not to win the division, the goal is to win a Super Bowl. Every single year."