Aaron Rodgers Says He's Married

Aaron Rodgers just confirmed the ring he's been wearing on that finger is, indeed, a wedding band!!!

The new Steelers quarterback told Pittsburgh media members on Tuesday following his first workout with the team he tied the knot "a couple months" ago.

He did not reveal any other specifics about his partner or the nuptials ... though he did accept some congratulations from at least one of the journalists in attendance.

Rodgers first sparked marriage rumors at Kentucky Derby weekend last month, when he showed up to Churchill Downs in Louisville rocking the black band on his left ring finger.

He, though, apparently stayed quiet about its meaning -- as his former teammate, A.J. Hawk, told Pat McAfee the signal-caller never revealed during the trip whether or not he had gotten hitched.

Rodgers was later seen wearing the ring during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," and then most recently during a golf outing with his new teammates last weekend.

Rodgers was later seen wearing the ring during a golf outing with his new teammates last weekend.

In December 2024 -- during one of his only recent public conversations about his dating life -- Rodgers told McAfee he was dating a woman named Brittani.