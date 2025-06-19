Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aaron Rodgers Takes Malibu Beach Stroll Sans Wife

Aaron Rodgers' Wednesday afternoon featured a lot of beauty -- sand, sun and fresh air -- but one thing was missing ... his new wife.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was seen enjoying a lovely Southern California day during a mid-week Malibu beach stroll ... and while he had his guns out and wedding ring on, there was no sign of his forever partner.

It's, of course, not too surprising ... as Rodgers has kept tight-lipped about his marriage ever since he surprised everyone at this year's Kentucky Derby when he showed up with a new band on that finger.

Then again, if the newlywed couple isn't sharing walks on the beach during the NFL offseason ... when exactly are they together!?

Rodgers did have a pair of headphones on ... so we suppose it's entirely possible he and his lover were getting in a long-distance convo.

061025_aaron_rodgers_kal 6/10/25
GOT A NICE RING TO IT...
Either way, the mystery surrounding Rodgers' marriage continues ... as all we still know is he got hitched "a couple months" ago -- and just prior to that, he had been dating a woman named "Brittani."

The NFL season kicks off in September ... and while his wife wasn't present for this week's hump-day jaunt, you'd have to imagine she'll be parked in a luxury box seat at Acrisure Stadium at some point, right?!

