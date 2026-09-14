Florida DUI Suspect Drops Baby, Toddler in Gator-Infested Swamp While Fleeing Cops

Play video content Video: Florida DUI suspect drops baby, toddler into gator-infested swamp Lakeland Police Department

A Florida dad allegedly took running from the cops to a horrifying new level ... stumbling through a swamp with his baby and toddler and repeatedly dropping them into the water.

Police in Lakeland say Isaac Kinsey crashed his car early Wednesday after blowing through a road closure and into a construction area. When officers arrived, Kinsey was gone ... but two empty car seats inside the wreck immediately set off alarm bells.

Cops launched a search, and about 30 minutes later, a drone spotted the 27-year-old deep in a dark, swampy area carrying his 2-year-old toddler and 10-month-old infant.

Video released by police shows Kinsey struggling to move through the marsh ... falling multiple times and dropping the kids into standing water along the way.

At one point, cops say he left the 2-year-old behind and kept moving with the infant before falling again.

Officers eventually reached the children and got them out safely. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Police say Kinsey showed signs of impairment and later admitted he'd been drinking. They also say he was driving with a suspended license.

He was arrested and hit with a slew of charges, including two felony counts of negligent child abuse with great bodily harm.

Kinsey's alleged getaway route wasn't just wet and dark either -- police described the area as swampy marshland where alligators are known to live.