'Black Widow’ Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Drugging Man in Florida

Marvel's Black Widow apparently isn't the only one with the moniker in Orlando, Florida ... because while the costumed character might be running around Disney World, a woman from the city may be taking several men for a ride.

Here's the deal ... Samantha Adams -- a 39-year-old woman from Orlando -- was arrested last week at a shopping mall in Davenport, FL.

According to authorities, she allegedly mixed Benzodiazepine into a 69-year-old man's drink while at his home ... which resulted in the man's hospitalization.

Cops say Adams -- using the pseudonym Nala -- met the alleged victim on a dating app ... and, at his Haines City apartment one night, cops say the two got into an argument about a car he apparently purchased for her.

The alleged victim told cops Adams went to the kitchen with her purse, fixed two glasses of whiskey, and brought them back to the other room. Cops say the man drank from one of the glasses and "things progressed romantically" -- becoming increasingly intimate -- before Adams allegedly abruptly stopped and demanded $1,000 to take things any further.

The man told officers he refused to pay, and Adams left. Later in the evening, the alleged victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for a Benzo overdose ... though he told doctors he didn't have any Benzodiazepine.

Plus, the man told cops he'd had several similar experiences around Adams ... revealing he became unsteady and fell after having a drink at her Orlando residence and even backed into a vehicle while leaving her place on another occasion despite having only a small amount to drink.

Adams -- who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has named a "potential black widow" who he says may have more victims out there -- was arrested while allegedly in possession of hydrocodone, oxycodone, Adderall and Xanax.