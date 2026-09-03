Alphonso Smith Jr. Seen in Good Spirits Days Before Death

Play video content Video: Alfonso Smith Jr. Seen in Good Spirits Days Before Death Facebook / Alphonso Smith Jr

Alphonso Smith Jr. appeared to be in good spirits just days before his death ... knocking repeatedly on a door while offering to buy a family breakfast.

In a video posted to the late athlete's Facebook, Alphonso can be heard telling the family he was going to buy them whatever they wanted for breakfast ... even continuing to holler from outside as he looked for "#3."

Alphonso captioned the post, “Oh nothing, JUST TRYING to see what #3 & his family want for BREAKFAST THIS MORNING...” -- offering a glimpse into his final days before his death.

As we previously reported, a former NFL player and standout cornerback at Wake Forest University, died on Wednesday.

Officials told TMZ Sports ... the former cornerback died by suicide on Wednesday at a housing community in Florida. The Palm Beach coroner's office confirmed they are currently in possession of Smith's body.

In Alphonso's last post before is death, he wrote, "Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!"

Alphonso ended the post by writing, "I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!"

The late player was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2009 -- however was traded to the Detroit Lions just one year later. He then played 3 seasons in Detroit ... ending his career after the 2012 campaign.