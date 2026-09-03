Famed Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem Dead at 92

Gloria Steinem, the famous feminist activist and writer, has died, according to her foundation's website.

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The Gloria Steinem Foundation announced that Steinem died peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in New York. Her cause of death was not released.

Steinem was a powerhouse in the women's movement for decades, and she got things done where many others failed. She cofounded Ms. Magazine, which is considered the first major publication fully run, owned and written by women.

Steinem made it her mission to fight for equal rights for women and promote inclusion for women and girls. She also worked on how women were portrayed in the media, as well as their social justice issues.

Steinem was also a well-known journalist who feverishly wrote about women's rights, believing female voices should be heard when it came to topics such as politics and war ... and Steinem was always pushing for women's voting rights and female candidates running for higher office.

Some of her major accomplishements included the advancement of economic and social justice for women and girls. She also advanced women's reproduction rights, helped victims of domestic violence, and provided opportunites to women in the workplace.

Over the years, Steinem received many honors and awards, namely the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal Award, a Freedom Award from the National Civil Rights Museum, induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the United Nations Society of Writers Award.

Play video content Video: The Last Time We Saw Gloria Steinem TMZ.com

We last got Gloria in Washington, D.C. in December 2019 ... and she talked to us about her long career as an activist and why she doesn't consider herself a legend.

She was 92.