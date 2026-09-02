Daejon Love Date Victim Says He Targeted 'Vulnerable' Women, Race Not A Factor

Daejon Love's alleged victims started out receiving sympathy but are now getting crucified online ... and one woman who says she went on a date with him says it's totally unfair.

TMZ's own Charlie Neff sat down with Rachel Anderson for a conversation all about Daejon's long -- or in her case, very short -- con ... discussing a rendezvous she says went down in 2024.

We had to ask Rachel to clear a few things up from an insider's perspective ... including online chatter that Daejon specifically targeted white women like herself.

Rachel says she doesn't think it's a white or Black issue ... she says she thinks Daejon went after women who were more trusting and vulnerable -- regardless of race.

Play video content Video: Daejon Love Victim Rachel Anderson Details Date TMZ.com

She says people shouldn't have flipped the narrative so quickly on the alleged victims either -- because, while there were obvious holes in Daejon's stories, trusting people like herself may have given him the benefit of the doubt -- or believed no one would go to these lengths to trick another person.

Rachel isn't naive ... but she does lament the fact that, as people get older, they have to keep an eye out for con artists like Daejon and can't simply trust their fellow humans!

As for the actual date Rachel says went down in Portland, Oregon ... ya gotta hear why Rachel said she knew this "relationship" was doomed 10 minutes in -- and what happened when the check came.