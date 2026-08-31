Woman Says Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love's Story Fell Apart Fast

Play video content Video: Woman Says Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love’s Lies Quickly Unraveled TMZ.com

The fake 49ers player Daejon Love may have had the cars, cash and big talk ... but one woman says his story fell apart with a simple roster check.

A woman named Cara joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" ... telling us she looked Love up early on and quickly realized his name wasn't anywhere on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

When she questioned him about it, Cara says Love fired back with a five-minute voice message breaking down NFL contracts ... claiming a thumb injury prevented him from passing the medical portion of his deal, so he couldn't appear on the official roster even though he was supposedly still with the team.

Cara says she kept entertaining the story because she "lives for the plot" ... but things changed when Love allegedly pressured her to send him $1,000 and got angry when she refused.

That's when she says she ran a background check and found previous charges involving theft or robbery ... which made her question why someone claiming to come from generational wealth would allegedly have that kind of history.

Play video content Video: Daejon Love Acts Like He Has Friends in the NFL Community

Cara says she eventually stopped responding ... though Love allegedly kept circling back every few months.

As TMZ previously reported ... federal prosecutors accuse Love of posing as a wealthy investor and NFL player while allegedly scamming 26 women across multiple states out of roughly $1.3 million.

We've also reported on videos showing Love leaning hard into the wealthy-football-player persona ... flexing cash, jewelry, expensive cars and multimillion-dollar homes ... even sitting down for a staged contract signing.