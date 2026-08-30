Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Called Serious Flight Risk

Fake 49ers player Daejon Love's alleged $1.3 million romance scam could keep him behind bars ... prosecutors say he's a serious flight risk with little tying him to any community.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Love detained, arguing the evidence against him is strong and he has "every incentive to flee" if released.

The government alleges Love spent years meeting women on dating apps, convincing them he was a wealthy NFL player or successful investor before allegedly getting them to hand over money for fake investments.

According to the filing, prosecutors say Love and alleged accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan received roughly $1.3 million from victims, with 26 women identified so far. The FBI believes there could be additional victims.

The filing additionally paints Love as "nomadic," claiming he traveled through six states in the weeks before his arrest and routinely bounced from hotel to hotel without a permanent address. Prosecutors also say he has no known legitimate employment or meaningful community ties to Idaho, where he was arrested.

The government further argues Love's alleged use of multiple aliases and false identities demonstrates he can't be trusted to voluntarily appear in court if released.

As we reported, federal authorities accuse Love of posing as a San Francisco 49ers player while allegedly wooing women online and pitching bogus investment opportunities.

TMZ has also obtained videos allegedly showing Love selling the NFL lifestyle to a potential victim, including claims about luxury cars, homes and wealth. In another piece of evidence highlighted in the case, video appears to show Love staging what prosecutors describe as a fake NFL contract signing.