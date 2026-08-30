Ella Langley Seemingly Fires Back After Doja Cat Says She Doesn't Know Her

Ella Langley appears to be taking Doja Cat's apparent brush-off in stride ... turning the pop star's own words into a cheeky joke in her latest social media post.

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Langley shared a batch of new photos and videos this week and seemingly couldn't resist referencing Doja's recent comments about her ... writing "Ella Langley? What is that?" in the caption.

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The line appears to be a direct nod to Doja's recent appearance on the "Sundae Conversation" podcast, where she was asked whether she knew Langley. Doja responded that she didn't know what that was ... prompting the hosts to encourage her to check out the country singer's music.

Doja later elaborated during a Live Stream, making it clear she simply isn't into country music. She said she doesn't particularly care for the genre, while acknowledging that Langley has a good voice.

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Langley, meanwhile, appears unfazed by the whole thing as she continues her meteoric climb in country music.

"Choosin' Texas" has become a monster hit for the Alabama native, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- a record-setting run for a female country artist.

Doja, of course, has plenty of chart history of her own, with billions of streams, multiple multi-platinum singles and a Grammy win alongside SZA for "Kiss Me More."