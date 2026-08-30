Nicolás Maduro Shares Jailhouse Photo in New Message, Flashes Peace Signs

Shares Photo from Jail As 'Gift of Love & Hope' to Family

Nicolás Maduro is giving his supporters a glimpse inside his jail cell ... flashing double peace signs in newly posted photos.

The former Venezuelan president shared two images Sunday showing him dressed in gray sweats and smiling while posing against what appears to be a cinder-block wall.

Maduro captioned the photo, calling it a "small gift of love and hope" for his grandchildren, children, and supporters.

The image appears to have been taken in June based on the timestamp, despite being posted early Sunday morning. Maduro also thanked supporters for their prayers and solidarity, ending his message on a hopeful note about Venezuela's future.

The arrest of Maduro caught world-wide attention, even the grey Nike Tech Fleece jacket and matching joggers he was wearing at the time of his capture flew off shelves within hours of Donald Trump posting the viral Truth Social pic of Maduro being transported on the USS Iwo Jima to NYC.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been detained in the United States since their capture in Venezuela earlier this year.