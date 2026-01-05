President Trump Hints That Colombia Could Be Next on His Hit List

Play video content

Colombia could be next up on Donald Trump's hit list.

The president floated the idea Sunday while speaking to a group of reporters aboard Air Force One ... after referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as a "sick man" who "likes making cocaine."

The commander-in-chief vowed that Petro would not be "doing it very long" -- referring to cocaine production -- prompting a reporter to ask if there would be a U.S. military operation in Colombia. Trump bluntly replied, "It sounds good to me."

Two weeks ago, Trump made an initial threat to Petro, telling him to "watch his ass" and calling him an “illegal drug leader.” Following the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Petro said he's not worried about anything happening to him.

EEUU es el primer país del mundo en bombardear una capital suramericana en toda la historia humana. Ni Netanyahu lo hizo, ni Hitler ni Franco ni Salazar



Que terrible medalla esa porque por generaciones no olvidarán los suramericanos.



La herida queda abierta por mucho tiempo,… https://t.co/PlYjwVJqLa — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 5, 2026 @petrogustavo

As you know, the U.S. military conducted a large-scale operation Saturday morning, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela. Under heavy security, the pair were flown to NYC to face federal charges after being indicted.

Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.