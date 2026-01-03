President Trump Says U.S. Conducted Airstrikes on Venezuela, Captured Leader

President Trump is starting the new year off with a bang -- capturing the leader of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, while launching airstrikes on the South American country.

The prez hopped on Truth Social early Saturday to announce the U.S. military "successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela." He added that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were "captured and flown out of the Country."

The commander-in-chief's brief message came several hours after the US attacked the city of Caracas -- Venezuela's capital.

🚨#BREAKING: Reuters reports that U.S. ground forces and United States Air Force assets are currently on the ground and active in and around Caracas, Venezuela. Multiple explosions have been reported and observed across the capital as operations continue. pic.twitter.com/96mTpvxmQX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2026 @rawsalerts

Witnesses posted videos online showing the strikes as they unfolded, showing large plumes of black smoke and the sky turning fiery red. Attorney General Pam Bondi says Maduro and his wife have been indicted on federal drug and weapons charges in the Southern District of New York. Bondi notes they "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

For months, Trump has been talking about ousting Maduro from power in Venezuela and now he's done it in stunning fashion. You may recall, Trump was pissed at Maduro, blaming him for flooding the U.S. with illegal drugs and gang members.