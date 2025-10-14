President Trump Blows Alleged Venezuelan Drug Traffickers to Hell, Watch Video

Play video content

President Trump is picking off alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers one by one ... with six of the purported Narcos getting blown to pieces today on dramatic video.

47 announced Tuesday on Truth Social, his Secretary of War ordered this morning's lethal strike against the 6 narcotics dealers, who were cruising in a boat through International waters just off the coast of Venezuela.

Check out video ... which shows the precise moment bombs rained down on the alleged bad guys, sending them and their boat straight to Trump hell.

Trump noted that Intelligence agencies confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, linked to "narcoterrorist networks" and traveling along a route used by drug organizations. The prez added no American servicemen or women were injured in the strike.

As you probably know, Trump has been targeting alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers lately to exterminate the networks so they can't infect the U.S. with deadly drugs.