Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Arrives in United States After Capture

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has landed in the United States after his capture by U.S. forces ... though we haven't seen a clear image of him yet since touching down.

A plane carrying the deposed Latin American leader and his wife Cilia Flores arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York Saturday afternoon, according to CNN ... and, after a long time on the tarmac, there's finally been some movement.

There's a flurry of activity on the stairs leading up to the craft ... with the group slowly making their way down to ground level.

It's hard to tell exactly where Maduro is in the clip ... but a follow-up vid clearly shows the massive law enforcement force taking him into custody.

Check out the video ... a crowd of officers in dark clothes are surrounding a person in a lighter colored outfit -- which outlets indicate is a handcuffed Maduro.

NBC News reports Maduro's scheduled to be taken by helicopter to a location in NYC where he will be processed and then transported to MDC Brooklyn ahead of a court appearance -- which could go down as early as Monday.

As you know ... President Donald Trump announced the large-scale operation carried out in Venezuela and Maduro's capture on Truth Social before speaking at length about the operation at Mar-a-Lago.

Maduro and Flores have been indicted on drugs and weapons charges ... and Trump shared a photo of him in custody -- a blindfold and huge headphones cutting off his senses.

